Mashita leads kids to a rare science
Woman opens new space with her book for small children
A Limpopo woman is exploring children's imagination by introducing them to career opportunities in space through a self-published book featuring a character of a little girl who loves satellite.
Mpho Mashita, 38, from Seshego outside Polokwane, who wrote a book titled Astro Bono taking children adventure to space, says she published the book in order to open children's minds to career opportunities in space science...
