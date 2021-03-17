Mashita leads kids to a rare science

Woman opens new space with her book for small children

A Limpopo woman is exploring children's imagination by introducing them to career opportunities in space through a self-published book featuring a character of a little girl who loves satellite.



Mpho Mashita, 38, from Seshego outside Polokwane, who wrote a book titled Astro Bono taking children adventure to space, says she published the book in order to open children's minds to career opportunities in space science...