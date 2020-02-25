Chikane rides off into the sunset not to rest but to heal the world

Following decades of fighting apartheid, holding ANC members to account and ensuring peace and stability in a democratic SA, Frank Chikane is now setting his eyes on healing the rest of the world.

The reverend will retire from his ministry at a Soweto-based AFM to be more involved in peace work all over the world. Among the countries he is expected to work in are Iraq, Nigeria, Congo and Cameroon.

"I am not retiring as a minister but as a pastor of a congregation and as a leader of my church internationally. I am still moderator of the churches commission on international affairs of the World Council of Churches. I'm dealing with conflict situations internationally."

Chikane celebrates 40 years of ministry and 40 years of marriage to his beautiful wife, Kagiso this weekend.

"I got involved in the Struggle because of my faith. There is no Chikane who was in the Struggle before me, it was based on my faith perspective that the apartheid system is wrong."

In the new dispensation after the demise of apartheid, Chikane was appointed director-general in the office of the deputy president and then later in the office of the president in 1999, a position he held with integrity.

Before joining government, he ran the South African Council of Churches in the 1980s and was also part of the United Democratic Front and a member of the ANC.

Time spent in detention, underground, on the altar and in government had created a void in Chikane's family life. Something he said is seeking to fix.