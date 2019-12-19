Justice at last in pit toilet saga

Justice was finally served to the family of Michael Komape, after enduring five years of pain and suffering following their son's gruesome death in a school toilet.

The Komapes got solace from the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein yesterday after it ordered that the family get paid more than R1m for emotional shock and grief following Michael's death by drowning in a pit latrine on January 20 2014.

Michael was at the time a five-year-old and in grade R at Mahlodumela Primary in Chebeng, outside Polokwane.

The SCA ordered that the basic education minister and the Limpopo education MEC pay R350,000 each to Michael's parents and R200,000 for each of his two siblings. The SCA further ordered that the minister and MEC pay future medical treatment of R6,000 each, among others.

We join those who welcome the judgment by judge Gerrit Muller yesterday. Though it will not bring Michael back but it will give the family a sense of closure.