WATCH LIVE | Blade Nzimande gives update on decision taken on NSFAS

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande will on Thursday give an update on decisions made about the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Funding in higher education institutions is again a contentious issue in the country after some students at Wits University took to the streets urging the government to assist underprivileged students.

There were violent confrontations between students and police during Wednesday's demonstrations in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, resulting in the death of civilian Mthokozisi Ntumba.

TimesLIVE