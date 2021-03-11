Mthokozisi Ntumba's family speak of their pain at his death in police shooting
The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba who was killed during a students protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, say they are struggling to deal with their loss and the manner in which they had to learn of his death.
Ntumba, 35, was gunned down by police using rubber bullets to disperse the protesters on Wednesday morning. He was coming from a clinic where he was treated for gastric problems when police shot him at close range...
