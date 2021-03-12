Ntumba's killing a criminal act
As more details emerge of the shooting of a man in Braamfontein on Wednesday, one thing is clear – the police killed Mthokozisi Ntumba in cold blood.
The married father of four had just walked out of a doctor’s premises when a police Nyala stopped and at least two officers armed with shotguns jumped out and started shooting...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.