Police force during Wits protest was not warranted: Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday expressed his concern at the heavy-handed response shown by police when they fired rubber bullets at protesting students and an innocent bystander was killed.

“Mthokozisi Ntumba was an innocent bystander and indeed even the students, much as they were protesting, the way I saw it on television did not warrant the type of resistance and push from the police,” said Ramaphosa.

He was speaking in the National Traditional House of Leadership, where members were debating his recent state of the nation address. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of Ntumba, who died when police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein.

“I am extending my deepest sadness and sympathies to the family of a fellow South African who lost his life, Mthokozisi Ntumba, who passed away yesterday in Johannesburg during the protest of our children who were protesting for free education and funding they would like to get from government,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the incident unfortunately resulted in the death of Ntumba and students being injured.