South Africa

Mthokozisi Ntumba, the man killed during Wits protest, was a married father of four

11 March 2021 - 11:33

Mthokozisi Ntumba, the man who was killed allegedly by police during a student protest in Braamfontein, was married with four children and had just completed a postgraduate degree.

This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele after visiting the late Ntumba’s family in Kempton Park following his killing on Wednesday...

