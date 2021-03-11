Mthokozisi Ntumba, the man killed during Wits protest, was a married father of four

Mthokozisi Ntumba, the man who was killed allegedly by police during a student protest in Braamfontein, was married with four children and had just completed a postgraduate degree.



This was revealed by police minister Bheki Cele after visiting the late Ntumba’s family in Kempton Park following his killing on Wednesday...