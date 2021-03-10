Nzimande shoots down claims of incompetence during heated Q&A

The student protest comes two days after Nzimande announced that there was a shortfall in NSFAS funding which would affect first-time students. Explaining the reasons behind the shortfall, the minister said problems the scheme grappled with were largely — though not exclusively — as a result of Covid-19.

Nzimande said at the time that the scheme was unable to confirm funding eligibility pending a decision by the cabinet.

But on Wednesday he confirmed that a decision on the 2021 funding guidelines was taken. He was not, however, at liberty to make an announcement on behalf of the cabinet, saying he would have a press briefing during the course of the week.

Nxumalo did not mice his words.

“You have been a minister for some time now, but it seems like you are not able to respond effectively to matters raised by our students and NSFAS beneficiaries ... You know, one might be even tempted to say you are incompetent to run the department, because every academic year, students are not getting benefit from your office,” argued Nxumalo.

Responding to the allegations, Nzimande said it appeared as though Nxumalo disliked him as a person, and he had difficulties to responding because he was speaking in generalities.

“Every problem that I receive in my department, whether it's an appeal from a parent or current student, I have got machinery to deal with that [and] so does NSFAS. I want to challenge Honourable Nxumalo, don't speak in generalities as an MP. Give me a list of students who are having problems, who have not been responded to either by department or NSFAS. I can promise I'll follow that up, and I will begin to give you a response in no time.

“The reason you are not doing that is because you are grandstanding, saying students are suffering. What do you mean?” said Nzimande.