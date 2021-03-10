In its absence, R1,8k is paid to fill three tanks
Rural school depends on rain water
An Eastern Cape school had to go through extreme lengths to ensure that pupils have clean water for cooking and also for consumption.
As a result, a number of parents of children at Fobane Junior Secondary School in Matatiele have raised concerns about the safety of their children, especially during Covid-19 pandemic where people need to wash their hands often...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.