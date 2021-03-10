DJ Sabby leaves YFM after 10 years
Few line-up changes ahead of new radio calender
DJ Sabby is exiting YFM after 10 years, while Mantsoe Pout and Msizi James will depart from 947 and 5FM, respectively.
These are just some of the early line-up changes as the new radio calendar is set to launch next month...
