North West teacher accused of raping pupil

Department suspends educator out on bail

10 March 2021 - 17:19
A teacher has been suspended after being accused of rape.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A teacher has been placed on precautionary suspension after allegations of raping a 16-year-old pupil. 

According to the North West department of education, the teacher at Pinagare Secondary School in Taung was arrested for allegedly raping a grade 10 pupil. 

North West education spokesperson Elias Malindi said the teacher was out on bail.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said the teacher had been suspended.

“I hereby wish to condemn in its strongest terms any case of sexual assault against any learner within the province,” Matsemela said. “The department has placed the teacher under precautionary suspension pending the investigations. The department views these allegations in a very serious light and the precautionary suspension will allow the investigations to happen without any interference.” 

She pleaded with pupils not to keep quiet when someone is harassing them, saying they should report it to their parents, principals or any teacher they trust. 

Matsemela said the wellness team from the department has arranged counselling for the pupil, her family, other pupils at the school as well as teachers affected by the incident. 

