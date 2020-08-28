Man who raped six-year-old while on suspended sentence for another child rape handed two life sentences

The man who raped and killed six-year-old Delvinia Europa was sentenced to two life sentences by the Western Cape High Court in Bredasdorp on Friday.

Reagan Zietsman also received eight years' imprisonment for kidnapping, and another five years for defeating the ends of justice. The sentences will all run concurrently.

Zietsman pleaded guilty this week to murdering Delvinia on March 24 last year in a crime which shook the foundations of the tranquil Overberg community of Elim. Judge AJ Sievers said Zietsman’s crimes “horrified the community and robbed it of its sense of security and freedom from fear”. He said Zietsman showed “no true remorse”, and while it was to his credit that he pleaded guilty, “in reality he had no real option as his DNA was found on the victim”.

Smothered

Zietsman raped Delvinia behind the Elim School for the Disabled, and then smothered her to death after he kidnapped her from her home on the morning of March 24 last year.

Community members found her body in a stream. She was wearing only one shoe and a T-shirt which had been pulled over her shoulder.

Zietsman said he had tried to rinse his DNA off her body by placing her in the water.

Sgt Carlo Alexander, who had served in visible policing for 16 years in Bredasdorp and Elim, was so disturbed by what he saw at the crime scene that he suffered nightmares for weeks, said Sievers.

“He was enraged and traumatised by the brutality and indignity, and covered Delvinia’s body with his raincoat while awaiting the arrival of the forensic services,” read his judgment.