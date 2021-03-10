Cape Town’s ‘King of Barbie’ owns a doll collection worth nearly R2m

He is known as the “King of Barbie” for his collection of more than 2,000 dolls worth approximately R1.8m.

Avid Cape Town collector Justuis Pieterse is joining Barbie enthusiasts around SA to celebrate the doll’s 62nd birthday, along with her partner Ken’s milestone 60th this month.

Pieterse, who has been collecting Barbie dolls for 12 years, has dedicated a room in his Table View home to his vast collection, which is kitted with floor-to-ceiling shelving.

“I started the collection 12 years ago, a year before my daughter Gemma was born. It includes Barbie imports and special editions and it continues to grow as I try to source them locally and internationally. I am hooked,” said Peterse.

He managed to get his hands on the Kebaya Barbie from Dolls of the World, where only 500 dolls of this kind were manufactured in the 1990s.

He said his all-time favourite is from the Bob Mackie range, Madame Du Barbie.

“This historic and iconic doll inspired by French queen Marie Antoinette oozes exceptional and intricate detail by designer Mackie.”