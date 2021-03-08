How Motsepe worked his way to the top of CAF

The weeks of planning and hard work have paid off for Patrice Motsepe as he is now set to become the first Confederation of African Football (CAF) president from Anglophone Africa.

That fact is a big deal because since the body was founded in 1957 it has never had a president from English-speaking countries of the continent.

Motsepe's apparent successful campaign started with a letter from the SA Football Association (Safa) to CAF endorsing the mining magnate as presidential candidate.

Four countries – Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Botswana and Sierra Leone, all in Anglophone Africa – immediately endorsed the Mamelodi Sundowns owner’s candidacy.

Fellow presidential candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast pulled out the race last Friday but what finally cleared Motsepe’s path to the position was Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya’s announcement the following day that he would also no longer contest for the presidency of the organisation.

That has left Motsepe, 59, as the only candidate for the presidency. The election is to be held this Friday in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.