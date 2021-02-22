Bushiri's daughters and mother-in-law prevented from leaving Malawi

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's daughters and mother-in-law have been prevented from leaving Malawi.

Bushiri’s attorney Wapona Kita confirmed to TimesLIVE that the daughters and their grandmother were on Friday prevented from travelling to Kenya.

“We are still trying to understand why they were blocked from leaving because they have not committed any offence and there are no travel restrictions imposed on them,” he said.

Kita did not divulge further details on why the children and their grandmother were going to Kenya and when they had planned to return to Malawi.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA a week after being released on R200,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court. Shortly after leaving, Bushiri said in a Facebook post that they had left the country for their safety.