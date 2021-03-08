Witness has 'no evidence' to support claim he drove Malusi Gigaba to Gupta compound
An anonymous witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday admitted that it was his word against that of former minister Malusi Gigaba about visits to the Gupta family.
The witness, a former bodyguard of Gigaba, whose identity is concealed because he fears for his safety, last year claimed that he drove Gigaba to the Gupta residence “six or seven times”.
“Witness three” had further claimed that some visits were recorded in a log book but he was instructed not to record them on other occasions.
But his own affidavit said something different - that the visits were never recorded in a trip log book or in the minister's diary.
Gigaba's legal counsel, who was cross-examining the witness, put it to him that he had no evidence to back up any of his contradictory versions.
“Yes, I agree,” said the witness.
He further conceded that he never had sight of Gigaba's security detail log book and diary.
“At all times there would be at least two vehicles in Mr Gigaba's security detail, the BMW in front and your vehicle behind, is that right?” he was asked.
“That is correct,” confirmed the witness.
“And the vehicle he was in, there would be the log book, is that correct?
The witness responded, “Yes, I agree,” to which he was asked: “Have you seen the log of those visits?”
“No,” was the response, with the witness adding that he “never enquired” about the log book.
