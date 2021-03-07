Lawyer appointed to investigate drowning of two boys at construction site in Mamelodi
A senior counsel has been appointed to independently investigate the drowning of two young boys at a road construction site in Mamelodi, Tshwane, the Gauteng department of roads and transport announced on Sunday.
The two boys, aged 4 and 7, from Kopanong informal settlement drowned in a quarry at a road construction site along the K54, part of the upgrading of Solomon Mahlangu Drive, last week Saturday, department spokesperson Melitah Madiba said.
Madiba said advocate Thomas Bokaba has been appointed to “find the relevant facts and accountability” for the deaths and attempt to establish failures on the part of the department and contractor.
Roads and transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the investigation into the incident would be “completely independent of the department, and the findings and recommendations”.
“The department’s role will be to provide the investigator with access to all materials and information within its power and control that the investigator regards as relevant to the purposes of the investigation.
“The department will also assist with facilitating meetings with any person who may have information relevant to the investigation as well as provide such assistance as may be necessary for the investigator to obtain materials and information requested from third parties,” Mamabolo said.
Mamabolo said the findings and recommendations of the report would be delivered to the department and disclosed publicly once the investigation has been completed.
“The investigation shall be conducted in accordance with the principles of natural justice, respecting the confidentiality of information received on that basis, rights of privacy and the security of information.
“We would like to caution against dangerous speculations and encourage everyone to await the outcomes of the investigation.”
