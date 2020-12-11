Woman safely rescued from roof of 19-storey high Durban Hilton hotel

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said members of Metro Search and Rescue (SAR) attended to the scene together with local paramedics.

“Quick action by two members from Durban Metro SAR averted a tragedy. Acting Captain Mangos and Inspector Lee Bryant calmed the situation.”

Sewpersad said the woman‚ who was visibly distressed‚ was stabilised and was transported to hospital by a private ambulance service.

Details leading up to the incident are unknown at this stage.

TimesLIVE