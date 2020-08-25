Businessman enters the fray in Durban high rise saga

Wealthy Durban businessman Jakes Pandor has applied to intervene in Tuesday’s application to stop the sale of the controversial development at 317 Currie Road, disclosing that he has taken over the claims of creditors totalling more than R117m.

He said the sale of the property is “imperative” to realise any benefit and to finalise the winding up of the developers, Serengeti Rise Industries, who was placed in liquidation last year.

Civic action group Save Our Berea (SOB), has launched urgent proceedings in the Durban High Court aimed at stopping the sale, by public auction, of the partially completed nine-storey building set down for Wednesday, and to stop further work on site.