Durban 'monstrosity' knocked down for a disappointing R11m

The highest bid for the controversial high-rise apartment building in Durban’s Currie Road at a public auction on Wednesday was R11m.

Auctioneer Ian Wyles said there were only two bidders “in spite of lots of interest” in the sale. He said it was now up to the liquidator of developers Serengeti Rise Industries to decide if he would accept the offer, which is subject to the authority of the master's office.

He declined to say who the bidder was.

Last year, when Serengeti was initially placed in business rescue, a valuator estimated the partially completed nine-storey building to be worth between R50m and R65m.

Creditors have put in proven claims of about R117m.

Liquidator Kurt Knoop said the offer was subject to confirmation during the 14-day period and Wyles said increased offers would be considered during this period.

Wyles blamed the poor auction price on litigation — and subsequent publicity — by civic action group Save Our Berea (SOB) which, on Tuesday, attempted to secure an interdict in the Durban high court to stop the auction, pending a court application later this year in which it wants a demolition order, citing “fraud and corruption” in the rezoning and plan approval process.