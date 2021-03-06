Western Cape deputy judge president's utterances referred to tribunal

The Judicial Conduct Committee has recommended that allegations made against Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath should be investigated by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe's wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, alleged that Goliath had attempted to influence her to lay false criminal charges against Hlophe, encouraged her to divorce her husband and stop using his surname, and referred to Hlophe as an “old black man”.

While recommending the allegations be investigated, the committee dismissed a complaint by Goliath that Salie-Hlophe was improperly involved in the management of the court where she also works, enjoys preferential treatment and has made unwarranted complaints against her colleagues.

On January 15, 2020, Goliath lodged a complaint of gross misconduct against Hlophe and his wife, who is also a judge. Goliath alleged that Hlophe and his wife engaged in conduct that compromised the proper functioning and integrity of the courts.

Hlophe lodged a counter-complaint against Goliath, saying she was guilty of gross misconduct for making false allegations against him. He also accused Goliath of being a racist and of meddling in his marriage to Salie-Hlophe.

In July last year, the Judicial Conduct Committee recommended that Hlophe face an impeachment investigation by a Judicial Conduct Tribunal. It dismissed all counter-allegations made by Hlophe against Goliath.

Hlophe is appealing against that decision.