Bongo's supporters allege that a faction in the ANC had colluded with Steenhuisen‚ Vanara and the state's other witnesses to fight a campaign against Bongo. Overtures were made aligning Bongo's prosecution to that of Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma.

The press were given rare insight into the alleged conspiracy theory as aspects of it materialised in live action on the steps of the High Court.

Gigaba proclaimed that it was perhaps not a coincidence that Vanara had rushed to Stellenbosch directly after the October 10 meeting to meet the state's other witnesses.

“It's quite clear that we are dealing with a conspiracy to destroy him. The decision was taken somewhere in Stellenbosch to charge him. Whether this was a pure coincidence or the people who took the decision had gone there to consult their political principals who live in Stellenbosch‚ is something we may never get to know‚ but the coincidence is too big for us to ignore‚” he said.

The RET faction's members are proponents of a conspiracy theory that Stellenbosch is the physical home of “white monopoly capital” and the seat of opposition to aspects like land expropriation without compensation.

In fact‚ Vanara had travelled to Stellenbosch‚ where his senior managers were in a National Education‚ Health‚ and Allied Worker's Union conference‚ to report the matter to them.

ANC MP and national executive council member Tandi Mahambehlala said‚ “The case against Comrade Bongo was nothing but a conspiracy collaborated by those within our organisation‚ working with the forces of doom like the DA‚ to destroy our own‚ one way or the other.”

“We hope that when we go to Bloemfontein we will have the same conviction‚ because charges against the secretary-general of the ANC Ace Magashule are nothing but frivolous‚ the same way as these ones against Bongo‚” she said.

Bongo told the press that the narrative of the “past three years” was a sideshow aimed at subverting expropriation without compensation.

“We have warned those who continue to use state institutions in political battles. I said when I was arrested that this is just a political gimmick. My name for the past three years has been in the media space that I'm corrupt‚ but I was [not]‚" said Bongo.

“When we are done‚ we are going to explain how this conspiracy works. It is meant to deviate from ensuring that there is economic freedom in our lifetime‚” he said. “We view this as a very serious indictment to the progressive forces [sic].”

Asked why these alleged forces went after him specifically‚ he said‚ “They went after me for the simple reason that I was the minister of state security. They have the view that I have the files of all the people who were spies in this country.

“So they think I have those files. Whether I have them or not‚ it's a discussion for another day‚” said Bongo.

