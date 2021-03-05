South Africa

After exactly one year of Covid-19, SA sees 1,404 new cases and 96 deaths in a day

By TimesLIVE - 05 March 2021 - 06:24
It's a year since SA recorded its first Covid-19 case, on March 5 2020.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

In exactly a year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA on March 5, 2020, there have been 1,517,666 confirmed cases and 50,462 deaths countrywide.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the figures on Thursday night.

This was an increase of 1,404 cases and 96 deaths in the past 24 hours. The new infections come from 30,799 tests — at a positivity rate of 4.45%.

To date, 92,029 health-care workers had received their Covid-19 vaccinations, Mkhize said.

The newly recorded fatalities were in Gauteng (27), the Free State (25), the Western Cape (18), KwaZulu-Natal (17), the Eastern Cape (5), Mpumalanga (two), Limpopo and the Northern Cape (one each). There were no new cases in the North West.

Mkhize said 1,436,010 recoveries had been recorded, at a recovery rate of 94.6%.

 

When and how bad Covid-19 third wave will be depends on how people behave, says Zweli Mkhize

Society’s behaviour will determine when the country will experience the third wave of Covid-19 infections, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on ...
News
12 hours ago

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks with a Covid-19 complication.
News
1 day ago

Rapidly spreading Covid-19 variant found in SA puts 'spanner in the works'

Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is ...
News
1 day ago

