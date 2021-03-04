Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her colleagues. May her soul rest in peace. "

Minister of public works, Patricia de Lille, hailed Brown for her work ethic.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima,” said De Lille.

Former colleagues of Brown also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.