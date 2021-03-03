South Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair — both with pre-existing conditions — died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said.

Another person in their 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the same vaccine a day earlier, the agency said.