Special Covid-19 grant: Recipients need not reapply if they are on system

Officials are ready to execute the extension of the special R350 Covid-19 grant by another three months.

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said from May last year to January 2021, it had processed more than 9.6 million applications and has paid more than 6.5 million grants each month.

Sassa said there was no need for applicants to visit their offices as the application process is done online.

Those who need to update their applications should go to the Sassa website.

“Those people who have received the grant and are in the system need not reapply,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.