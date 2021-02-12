Special Covid-19 grant: Recipients need not reapply if they are on system
Officials are ready to execute the extension of the special R350 Covid-19 grant by another three months.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) said from May last year to January 2021, it had processed more than 9.6 million applications and has paid more than 6.5 million grants each month.
Sassa said there was no need for applicants to visit their offices as the application process is done online.
Those who need to update their applications should go to the Sassa website.
“Those people who have received the grant and are in the system need not reapply,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.
He said those who had been paid through a post office should open bank accounts and upload these details on the system.
“Every application will be validated monthly, as has been the case, and if approved they will be paid. All applications will continue to be considered monthly,” Letsatsi said.
He said those whose applications were declined could lodge an appeal for review on the Sassa Covid-19 portal.
Declined applicants who have already lodged appeals may not reapply nor reappeal.
“Sassa reassures all citizens who had their special Covid-19 grant of R350 approved but not yet paid by end January will still be paid through the existing payment channels, namely the SA Post Office, direct deposits into bank accounts or money transfers to cellphones, as requested by the approved applicants.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.