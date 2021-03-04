SA now less attractive, global workforce survey shows

Covid-19 has had an impact, with South Africans far less willing to relocate to a new country than they were in previous years.

Only 59% of South Africans are willing to move to another country for work, which is down from a 72% willingness level in 2018.

Young and highly educated South Africans aren’t willing to move abroad either: only 56% of young people and 61% of highly educated people in the country said they would be willing to relocate.

“This is in line with the global trend of decreasing mobility — which is likely due to the pandemic, but also because of tighter immigration and less welcoming policies by some of the big destination markets,” said Rudi van Blerk, principal and recruiting director at Boston Consulting Group, Johannesburg.

However, people in some of the most sought-after job roles are still extremely mobile and willing to move and work abroad; these include digitalisation and automation (85%), science & research (78%), law (76%) and IT (74%).

“This could indicate a risk of brain drain in these fields, where employers typically struggle to fill roles,” said Van Blerk.