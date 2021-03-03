Children drown in dam created by sand excavators
Families blame contractors for kids' deaths
The families of two boys who drowned while swimming in a man-made dam in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, are blaming local contractors who created a dangerous dam by excavating sand from the land owned by the municipality.
Lawrence's mother Madeline Tshwenu, 24, said the dam started small but grew as more contractors started getting sand from the area...
