Home affairs must up its game

We are a happy that a teen who needed an identity document was assisted a week after we reported on his matter.



Nineteen-year-old Ntsako Mabasa's application for a new ID was processed on Monday after three years of trips to various home affairs offices. The branches could not give him an ID as he had two profiles on their system with two ID numbers and needed the head office to erase one of the profiles and assign one ID number to Mabasa...