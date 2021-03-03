Columnists

Home affairs must up its game

By Sowetan - 03 March 2021 - 07:33

We are a happy that a teen who needed an identity document was assisted a week after we reported on his matter.

Nineteen-year-old Ntsako Mabasa's application for a new ID was processed on Monday after three years of trips to various home affairs offices. The branches could not give him an ID as he had two profiles on their system with two ID numbers and needed the head office to erase one of the profiles and assign one ID number to Mabasa...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X