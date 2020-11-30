South Africa

Two-year-old twin boys drown in Durban

30 November 2020 - 14:49
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Kloof family is reeling after a pair of twin boys drowned at the weekend. File image.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

Twin boys died on Saturday when they drowned in a pool at a residence in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the boys, aged two, had drowned in a pool in Kloof shortly after 4pm.

“Pinetown police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident,” she said.

The Kloof community was rocked by the double tragedy as the boys' grandfather was a resident, “known for helping others deal with tragedy”.

Hundreds of messages of condolences have been posted on social media.

On Monday afternoon, the children's heartbroken grandfather posted a picture from their first birthday celebration, with a caption: “They came into our lives together ... They left our lives together.”

Cousins drown trying to save each other in dam

The family of two teen girls who drowned at a dam in Mpumalanga are traumatised by the double tragedy.
