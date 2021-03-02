Uneven walkway was overgrown with vegetation

Residents club together to fix messy passageway

Several households in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, have donated an average of R10 each and bought bags of cement to fix the ground surface of a pedestrian passageway used by the community, including school children, to access the main road for public transport.



The passageway had been uneven with overgrown weeds on the sides and rocks which made it dangerous to walk through, especially when it is dark in the evenings and when it's raining heavily...