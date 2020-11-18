WATCH | PE health workers shoot off derogatory song & insults at minister Zweli Mkhize

She later told protesters that the minister had to attend “a Brics meeting” but the workers were vital to the department of health and would continue with their strike until addressed.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Cape government slammed the insults aimed at Mkhize, labelling them “reprehensible acts of tribalism”.

“The Eastern Cape government condemns the reprehensible acts of tribalism exhibited by a group of health workers who sang derogatory songs and hurled insults meant to demean our health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, in Port Elizabeth today.

“This act of tribalism, hurling of insults at and disrespecting Dr Mkhize or any other person has no place in our society. There is no person, including the workers, who has a right to insult another person. The conduct of this group of workers is silly, unwarranted and reprehensible,” premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusi Sicwetsha said.