FREE WEBINAR | The economic state of African football

Over the past few months, the full impact of Covid-19 disruption on the global football industry has become clearer.

Last year, Fifa president Gianni Infantino estimated the global game would take a hit of about $15bn (R226bn) over the next couple of years. Meanwhile, European Clubs Association president Andrea Agnelli said European football alone would lose $8bn over the next two years.

Africa faces the same challenges, or even worse — and in about 11 days, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) gathers in Morocco to choose its new leadership. Much of what African football will achieve hinges on choosing the right leaders.

On March 4 at 1pm SA time, join former CAF secretary-general Hicham El Amrani and Simon Chadwick, professor of sport industry and the director of the Centre for Eurasian Sport at Lyon Business School, for the next online webinar in the Sport Business Forum series.

The webinar, hosted by Sgwili Gumede of the Sport Business Forum, will explore what African football should look to achieve in its choices of strategy and leadership, focusing on leadership and governance; financial management and integrity; commercial development; competitions development; and women’s football development.

El Amrani now runs his own sports management agency, HEA. He also led the Moroccan World Cup effort and is considered an expert in global sport. Chadwick brings an extensive understanding of global sport and knowledge of African football.

