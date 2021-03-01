Maimane's One SA takes on electricity hikes and Eskom looting

One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane has vowed to push for the opening up of Eskom’s books to probe what he called signs of the latest of looting attempts and offshore channelling of funds from the utility.



The movement is currently pushing back against the planned 15.63% tariff hike by Eskom, scheduled to take effect on April 1, as it questions its rationality...