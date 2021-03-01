Newly elected council dissatisfied with the progress on rollout

NAC suspends CEO and CFO over relief funds

The National Arts Council (NAC) has suspended its CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot pending an investigation.



The two were suspended yesterday by the newly elected council in relation to the management of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP), a statement said. The council has appointed Julie Diphofa as the acting CEO, who has been a senior official at the NAC for over 20 years and Reshma Bhoola as the acting CFO...