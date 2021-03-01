Newly elected council dissatisfied with the progress on rollout
NAC suspends CEO and CFO over relief funds
The National Arts Council (NAC) has suspended its CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot pending an investigation.
The two were suspended yesterday by the newly elected council in relation to the management of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP), a statement said. The council has appointed Julie Diphofa as the acting CEO, who has been a senior official at the NAC for over 20 years and Reshma Bhoola as the acting CFO...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.