South Africa

Kgwatalala sets out to dislodge uninformed stereotypes

Young author pens book to tackle mental health

By Thomo Nkgadima - 26 February 2021 - 08:50

Author Thabang Kgwatalala didn't allow himself to be deterred by mental illness and he has now written a book about his life experience.

His passion for reading has grown deeper instead and he is now a published author of a motivational book titled Shaken But Not Forsaken...

