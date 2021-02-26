Kgwatalala sets out to dislodge uninformed stereotypes
Young author pens book to tackle mental health
Author Thabang Kgwatalala didn't allow himself to be deterred by mental illness and he has now written a book about his life experience.
His passion for reading has grown deeper instead and he is now a published author of a motivational book titled Shaken But Not Forsaken...
