Reprieve for Metsimaholo Mayor as motion of no confidence is halted

Mayor Lindiwe Tshongwe of the embattled Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State has been given a lifeline as the motion of no confidence meant to topple her was halted .



Speaker Thabo Mabasa sent out a letter on Thursday morning stating that the proceedings to remove Tshongwe from her seat were irregular and that she had not in fact been sent the letter as per council rules...