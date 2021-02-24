Cosas, stay out of independent schools, please

I don't know what's the point of the ANCYL and Cosas to be still existing. You hardly hear of these organisations until when they are used by ANC officials to shout about a certain issue.

Recently, a Cosas member on SAFM said independent schools must write the same state-run matric examination with the public schools. Let me remind this person that in terms of section 45 of the South African Schools Act everyone has the right to start an independent school and carry out administrative work of such schools.

It is a fact that the education offered by independent schools is of high quality, whereas the education that is offered by the ANC and Sadtu is inferior. At the public schools, pupils and teachers arrive late and there's no effective teaching and learning in the classrooms.

The concept of an independent examination authority is not new. In the past we had the Joint Matriculation Board, whose standards were very high. The ANC and Sadtu do not care about high standards. That is why they have done away with the writing of subjects in HG (higher grade) and SG (standard grade). This was a very good system that enabled universities to choose pupils for entry into various fields of study.

Lastly, it must be mentioned that in terms of section 18 of the constitution of our country, everyone has the right to associate with independent schools and associated examination authorities. The unscrupulous ANC politicians must stop using members of the ANCYL and Cosas to interfere with independent schools.

Chopo Teleki, e-mail