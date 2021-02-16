Two burnt schools yet to be fixed

PPE, overcrowding still a headache as pupils return for new academic year

Shortage of personal protective equipment (PPEs), late delivery of learning and teaching support material (LTSM), overcrowding in classrooms and issues of unplaced pupils marred the reopening of schools in parts of the country yesterday.



In Limpopo, some schools faced challenges of overcrowding and said the department of education had failed to keep its promise to build new schools for them...