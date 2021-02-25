Covid fashion? Woolworths turns to casual wear, as food unit helps profits

SA retailer Woolworths said on Thursday it was expanding its casual and sports leisure wear ranges to reduce reliance on formal wear, after posting its first rise in profits for the six-month period ending in December since 2015.

The move aims to tap higher demand for casuals and sportswear from consumers who are spending less on formal clothes as the coronavirus crisis has accelerated a shift to working from home.

Clothes retailers have recently struggled to keep up with the change in consumer preference as they battle a drop in footfalls in malls and shopping centres.

Woolworths, which also operates in Australia and New Zealand, announced in September a strategic review of its fashion business in SA, which the firm says has been plagued by poor execution in its fashion ranges and lacked customer focus.

The fashion, beauty and homeware business in SA, where it makes 62% of its revenues, booked a 11.2% decline in sales in the 26 weeks to December 27, hit by a significant decrease in Black Friday spending and the reduction in formal wear trade.