South Africa

Dis-chem joins list of retailers removing TRESemmé products from shelves

By Reuters - 10 September 2020 - 11:58
On Thursday, Dis-chem confirmed on Twitter they would be removing TRESemmé products from their shelves after a hair advertisement was accused of being racist.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

South Africa's Dis-Chem Pharmacies has joined a growing list of retailers removing TRESemmé products, a Unilever Plc brand, from their shelves after a hair advertisement was accused of being racist.

Dis-chem confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday, making it the fifth store to stop the sale of the products after the advert by TRESemmé showed an image of African black hair which it described as "frizzy and dull," while an example of white hair was referred to as "normal."

The advert was posted on rival Clicks Group's website on Friday. Clicks removed the advert and apologised, as did TRESemmé South Africa.

Unilever South Africa was not immediately available for comment.

