South Africa

WATCH | ‘I will stand by him until the end of my life’: Magashule supporters travel from across SA for court hearing

By Staff Reporter - 19 February 2021 - 15:42
Ace Magashule waving at scores of his supporters moments after appearing at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. He appeared on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255m asbestos tender saga.
Ace Magashule waving at scores of his supporters moments after appearing at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. He appeared on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with the R255m asbestos tender saga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was granted bail in November last year for his alleged involvement in the R255m Free State asbestos roofing corruption scandal.

Hundreds of supporters and top ANC officials who believe Magashule is innocent rallied outside the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court while waiting for him to address them on Friday morning.

Magashule greeted the crowd after his court appearance but did not make a formal address, as advised by his lawyers.

Joe Maswanganyi, an ANC member, said Magashule could not be seen to be breaking lockdown regulations.

Supporters travelled from across the country to rally behind the former Free State premier.

TimesLIVE spoke to members of the crowd to ask why showing up for the court appearance was important for them.

TimesLIVE

'I have done nothing wrong': Ace Magashule after corruption trial appearance

Proclaiming his innocence, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday said he hoped the court matter against him and 10 others would soon be ...
News
6 hours ago

Ace Magashule greets supporters from car's sunroof, ducks rally amid Covid rules

The much-anticipated address by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to hundreds of his supporters in Bloemfontein will no longer take place.
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X