South Africa

Lengthy postponement in Free State asbestos tender fraud case

19 February 2021 - 11:25
The Bloemfontein magistrate's court precinct was closed against potential protests on Friday.
The Bloemfontein magistrate's court precinct was closed against potential protests on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

It will be a lengthy wait before ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule and his co-accused confirm or deny their involvement in the Free State asbestos roofing tender scandal.

On Friday, the 11 accused and five companies implicated in the case made a brief appearance before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court before their case was postponed to 11 August for pre-trial proceedings.

The high-profile case has since been moved to the high court.

The almost seven-month long postponement comes as this is the only available date when the legal teams are available.

The accused face more than 70 counts of fraud, theft, attempted theft, corruption in contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, money laundering and contravention of asbestos regulations promulgated in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

TimesLIVE

Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the case?'

"Let the NPA do whatever they want to do, I'm ready for anything," ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule pronounced on Friday, as he arrived at court ...
News
5 hours ago

Ace Magashule's supporters target judiciary ahead of his day in court

Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have already gathered in Bloemfontein to pledge their allegiance before his appearance in court on ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X