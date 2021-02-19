Blom expects 15.63% tariff rise to lead to more job losses
Eskom's gain a loss for economy – expert warns
Energy expert Ted Blom has warned that the Eskom electricity hike will further restrain the economy recovery and lead to more job losses, as has happened in the past.
He said the country lost millions of jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and the 15.63% hike, coming into effect on April 1, would make things worse as large companies could reconsider keeping their businesses in SA due to the dwindling economy...
