Protea South Primary pupil dies in classroom

A Grade 7 pupil at Protea South Primary School in Soweto has died after complaining of dizziness and collapsing in the classroom.

The Gauteng education department has appointed an independent investigative body to probe the mysterious death of the pupil.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said reports they received indicated that the incident happened on Wednesday morning before lunch break.

“His educator made multiple attempts to help him regain consciousness, while his mother was contacted and transported to the school. Paramedics were also called to the scene for assistance. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead at 12.15pm,” Mabona said.

He said the psychosocial unit team has been deployed to help the school deal with the trauma.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and said he hopes the school community is able to overcome the trauma.

“It is a truly depressing incident and we sincerely share our most genuine sympathy with the learner’s family and his school community,” Lesufi said.