School gets mobile toilets despite R2.6m 'paid' for flushing toilets
The Mpumalanga department of education allocated R2.65m for the construction of 28 flushing toilets at a primary school in a rural area but delivered 18 mobile toilets.
According to a departmental report that contains a list of projects for schools in the Ehlanzeni district municipality, 28 toilets were built at Matsamo Primary School in Schoemansdal, near Malelane...
