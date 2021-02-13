Pastor who turned teen twins' plea for help into rape ordeal is jailed

When teenage twins turned to a pastor at a local church for help with a personal matter in 2018 he took advantage of the situation and raped them instead.

Justice has now finally been served with the pastor, 50-year-old Freddie Jafta, being convicted on various charges of rape and sentenced to 25 and 15 years' imprisonment respectively. The sentences will run concurrently.

Police management on Friday lauded investigators for securing the hefty sentences in the Oudtshoorn regional court.

“The victims, now 18 years old, visited the man who is a pastor at a local church in Dysselsdorp during May 2018 to seek assistance regarding a personal matter,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.

“He took advantage of the situation and raped them on separate occasions. The one twin reported the incidents to her mother on January 16 2019 who alerted the police. The other twin echoed the allegations.”

“Violence against women and children remains one of the priorities of the police. This conviction and sentence will send a clear message to perpetrators who see the personal circumstances of girls as an opportunity to violate them. They will face the full might of the law when such incidents are reported,” said Spies.

TimesLIVE