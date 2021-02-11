World

US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after Covid-19 exposure

By Reuters - 11 February 2021 - 10:14
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Image: REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the Covid-19 disease.

“Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with Covid-19,” the CDC said.  

The criteria include that the people exposed to Covid-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months after receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency.  

US distributes 49.9m doses of Covid-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 million shots — CDC

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X