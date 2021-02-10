WATCH | ‘We will not waste the money’: Mkhize updates SA on ‘ineffective’ AstraZeneca vaccine
Health minister Zweli Mkhize hosted a public briefing on Wednesday morning to address the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine’s lack of effectiveness against the 501Y.V2 Covid-19 variant.
The minister said the outcomes of the efficacy studies “shocked everyone”.
He said the department will continue with the planned phase 1 vaccination rollout using the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine instead of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
“The J&J vaccine has proved to be effective against the 501Y.V2 variant and the necessary approval processes for use in SA are in progress,” said Mkhize.
He said the nationwide phase 1 vaccine rollout is expected to start next week, with the exact date to be announced by cabinet.
